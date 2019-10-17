Upcoming Batman film finds its Riddler

The upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role has found its Riddler.

American actor Paul Dano, known for supporting roles in films including Prisoners and There Will Be Blood, will play the criminal mastermind in The Batman.

His version of the classic villain will be named Edward Nashton, who in the comics later goes by the name Edward Nygma.

Paul Dano is to star in The Batman as supervillain Riddler (Ian West/PA)

Dano, 35, joins previously announced stars in The Batman including Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Bruce Wayne ally, police commissioner Jim Gordon.

Matt Reeves is on directing duties for the superhero film, which is set for release in June 2021.

Dano is an actor, writer and director and has won critical acclaim for roles in films such as Little Miss Sunshine, 12 Years A Slave and Love & Mercy, in which he played Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson.

He made his directorial debut with 2018 drama Wildlife, starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Previous actors to play Riddler include Frank Gorshin and John Astin in the famously camp 1960s Batman TV series, while Jim Carrey donned the green suit in 1995’s critically panned Batman Forever.

Twilight star Pattinson is following on from Ben Affleck as Batman.

It is thought he will be playing a younger version of the Caped Crusader than Affleck in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).