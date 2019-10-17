Third queen eliminated from Drag Race UK following ’emotional roller coaster’

Vinegar Strokes has hailed her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as an “emotional roller coaster”, after becoming the third queen axed from the show.

The Londoner, 34, faced her close friend Sum Ting Wong in the lip-sync battle, with both queens doing their best Annie Lennox impressions to Eurythmics’ Would I Lie To You?

This week’s mini-challenge saw the eight remaining queens dance around a maypole like a “genteel English rose”.

Vinegar Strokes on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Cheryl Hole, 25, came up trumps after performing a death-drop, a dance move common in the Vogue and ballroom styles, also known as a dip.

But Strokes, real name Daniel Jacob, floundered during this week’s so-called maxi-challenge, which saw the queens crafting outfits from their best car boot sale finds.

Sixties catwalk star Twiggy, real name Dame Lesley Lawson, was this week’s guest judge, alongside Graham Norton.

They joined regular judges Michelle Visage, 51, and show creator RuPaul, 58, on the judging panel, whilst US queen Raven, from spin-off Drag Race All Star, also made a guest appearance.

Twiggy named West Yorkshire queen Divina de Campo champion.

The British cultural icon, 70, told her: “I’m a seamstress, I make clothes, I know how hard that is. You did that without a pattern? I’m triple-y impressed.”

However, Strokes’ look, fashioned from second-hand books, failed to impress.

Visage branded it “all kinds of nasty” while Norton, 56, called it “a trip to the recycling”.

Guest judge Twiggy (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

And after RuPaul described Strokes’ looks throughout the series as “hodge podge”, the other contestants quickly adopted that as her nickname.

RuPaul told Strokes to “sashay away” before adding: “Time to turn another page, your story has just begun.”

Strokes said after being eliminated: “My time on the show was genuinely amazing.

“Let’s not muck about, it was stressful and definitely an emotional roller coaster as cliche as it sounds.

“But I had some moments that were amazing, hilarious, educational, embarrassing but I can definitely look back and not change one bit of it.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three.