Shortlist for TS Eliot Prize announced

A shortlist of “the finest and most fearless” poets has been announced for the TS Eliot Prize.

The annual £25,000 prize will be awarded to the best writer working in verse, as judged by the award panel.

Judges have narrowed down the best of British and Irish poetry publishing to produce a 10-strong shortlist.

Congrats to all the amazing poets here. It’s a privilege to be sitting alongside you all. https://t.co/5pR3cntf0d — Anthony Anaxagorou (@Anthony1983) October 17, 2019

The list features poetic talents including Pulitzer Prize-winner Sharon Olds, and hard-of-hearing poet Ilya Kaminsky.

Chairman of the prize judges John Burnside said: “In an excellent year for poetry, the judges read over 150 collections from every corner of these islands, and beyond.

“Each had its own vital energy, its own argument to make, its own celebration or requiem to offer, and we knew that settling upon 10 from so many fine books would be difficult.

“Nevertheless, as our deliberations progressed, the same titles kept coming to the fore, culminating in a list that brings together work by some of the finest and most fearless poets working today.”

The winner of the 2019 Prize will be announced on January 13 next year.

Here is the list in full:

Anthony Anaxagorou

After the Formalities

Fiona Benson

Vertigo & Ghost

Jay Bernard

Surge

Paul Farley

The Mizzy

Ilya Kaminsky

Deaf Republic

Sharon Olds

Arias

Vidyan Ravinthiran

The Million-Petalled Flower of Being Here

Deryn Rees-Jones

Erato

Roger Robinson

A Portable Paradise

Karen Solie

The Caiplie Caves