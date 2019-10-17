Advertising
Shortlist for TS Eliot Prize announced
A diverse range of poets have made the list.
A shortlist of “the finest and most fearless” poets has been announced for the TS Eliot Prize.
The annual £25,000 prize will be awarded to the best writer working in verse, as judged by the award panel.
Judges have narrowed down the best of British and Irish poetry publishing to produce a 10-strong shortlist.
The list features poetic talents including Pulitzer Prize-winner Sharon Olds, and hard-of-hearing poet Ilya Kaminsky.
Chairman of the prize judges John Burnside said: “In an excellent year for poetry, the judges read over 150 collections from every corner of these islands, and beyond.
“Each had its own vital energy, its own argument to make, its own celebration or requiem to offer, and we knew that settling upon 10 from so many fine books would be difficult.
“Nevertheless, as our deliberations progressed, the same titles kept coming to the fore, culminating in a list that brings together work by some of the finest and most fearless poets working today.”
The winner of the 2019 Prize will be announced on January 13 next year.
Here is the list in full:
Anthony Anaxagorou
After the Formalities
Fiona Benson
Vertigo & Ghost
Jay Bernard
Surge
Paul Farley
The Mizzy
Ilya Kaminsky
Deaf Republic
Sharon Olds
Arias
Vidyan Ravinthiran
The Million-Petalled Flower of Being Here
Deryn Rees-Jones
Erato
Roger Robinson
A Portable Paradise
Karen Solie
The Caiplie Caves
