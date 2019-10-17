Menu

Shortlist for TS Eliot Prize announced

Published:

A diverse range of poets have made the list.

Anthony Anaxagorou, who has been shortlisted

A shortlist of “the finest and most fearless” poets has been announced for the TS Eliot Prize.

The annual £25,000 prize will be awarded to the best writer working in verse, as judged by the award panel.

Judges have narrowed down the best of British and Irish poetry publishing to produce a 10-strong shortlist.

The list features poetic talents including Pulitzer Prize-winner Sharon Olds, and hard-of-hearing poet Ilya Kaminsky.

Chairman of the prize judges John Burnside said: “In an excellent year for poetry, the judges read over 150 collections from every corner of these islands, and beyond.

“Each had its own vital energy, its own argument to make, its own celebration or requiem to offer, and we knew that settling upon 10 from so many fine books would be difficult.

“Nevertheless, as our deliberations progressed, the same titles kept coming to the fore, culminating in a list that brings together work by some of the finest and most fearless poets working today.”

The winner of the 2019 Prize will be announced on January 13 next year.

Here is the list in full:

Anthony Anaxagorou
After the Formalities

Fiona Benson  
Vertigo & Ghost

Jay Bernard  
Surge

Paul Farley       
The Mizzy

Ilya Kaminsky      
Deaf Republic

Sharon Olds   
Arias

Vidyan Ravinthiran 
The Million-Petalled Flower of Being Here

Deryn Rees-Jones
Erato

Roger Robinson     
A Portable Paradise

Karen Solie    
The Caiplie Caves

Showbiz

