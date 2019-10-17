Ryan Reynolds reveals sex of his third child with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed he and wife Blake Lively have welcomed their third child together and revealed they had a girl.

The Hollywood actor shared a picture of he and Lively cuddling the child while standing in a forest, though he ensured the baby’s face was covered.

Gossip Girl star Lively reportedly gave birth over the summer but this is the first time either parent has confirmed the news.

I love B.C. ?? I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Deadpool star Reynolds posted the family picture and urged his fellow Canadians to vote in the country’s elections later this month.

He said climate change was a major factor in how he would be voting, adding: “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. ”

And appearing to endorse Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau for another term, Reynolds said: “I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.”

Advertising

Reynolds, 42, and Lively, 32, are already parents to daughters James, four, and Inez, three.

The Hollywood actress announced she was expecting in May while supporting Reynolds at the New York premiere of his film Detective Pikachu.

The couple tied the knot in 2012. Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.