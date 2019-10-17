Menu

Advertising

Robbie Williams gets festive with Tyson Fury for Christmas album

Showbiz | Published:

Sir Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and Jamie Cullum also feature on the record.

Robbie Williams and Tyson Fury

Robbie Williams will release a Christmas album featuring Tyson Fury.

The chart-topping singer and former Take That star has announced his first ever festive collection.

Williams has collaborated with heavyweight fighter Fury, who makes a guest appearance on the album.

Tyson Fury features on the album (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Titled The Christmas Present, it also features vocals from Sir Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and Jamie Cullum.

Prizefighter Fury features on a track called Bad Sharon.

Williams said: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever Christmas album.

Advertising

“I’ve done a lot in my career and releasing this record is another dream come true.

“Making this album has been so much fun and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Artwork for the new album (Colombia Records)

The 28-track double album is Williams’ 13th, and was penned in London, Los Angeles and Stoke-on-Trent.

The album will be released by Colombia Records on November 22.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News