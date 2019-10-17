Robbie Williams gets festive with Tyson Fury for Christmas album

Robbie Williams will release a Christmas album featuring Tyson Fury.

The chart-topping singer and former Take That star has announced his first ever festive collection.

Williams has collaborated with heavyweight fighter Fury, who makes a guest appearance on the album.

Tyson Fury features on the album (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Titled The Christmas Present, it also features vocals from Sir Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and Jamie Cullum.

Prizefighter Fury features on a track called Bad Sharon.

Williams said: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever Christmas album.

“I’ve done a lot in my career and releasing this record is another dream come true.

“Making this album has been so much fun and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Artwork for the new album (Colombia Records)

The 28-track double album is Williams’ 13th, and was penned in London, Los Angeles and Stoke-on-Trent.

The album will be released by Colombia Records on November 22.