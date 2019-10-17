Advertising
Robbie Williams gets festive with Tyson Fury for Christmas album
Sir Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and Jamie Cullum also feature on the record.
Robbie Williams will release a Christmas album featuring Tyson Fury.
The chart-topping singer and former Take That star has announced his first ever festive collection.
Williams has collaborated with heavyweight fighter Fury, who makes a guest appearance on the album.
Titled The Christmas Present, it also features vocals from Sir Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and Jamie Cullum.
Prizefighter Fury features on a track called Bad Sharon.
Williams said: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever Christmas album.
“I’ve done a lot in my career and releasing this record is another dream come true.
“Making this album has been so much fun and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”
The 28-track double album is Williams’ 13th, and was penned in London, Los Angeles and Stoke-on-Trent.
The album will be released by Colombia Records on November 22.
