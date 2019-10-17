Netflix reveals Stranger Things season three streaming numbers

Netflix has revealed record-breaking streaming numbers for the third season of Stranger Things.

The sci-fi drama, starring British actress Millie Bobby Brown, was viewed by 64 million households in the four weeks following its July release, the streaming giant said.

That is a record for the series, Netflix added. It counts a view as a member household watching 70% of one episode of a series or of a feature film.

#StrangerThings Season 3 was the most watched season to date, with 64 million member households watching in its first four weeks pic.twitter.com/C1BKMThIpj — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 16, 2019

Stranger Things, set in 1980s small town America, stars Brown as Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities.

She and her friends must defend the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, from supernatural enemies.

Stranger Things, also starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard,

Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Advertising

While it is still uncommon for Netflix to publish its viewing figures, it is being increasingly transparent, though critics argue it only releases numbers for its popular shows.

During an earnings call in the US, Netflix also released the figures for limited series Unbelievable, which was watched by 32 million households in its first four weeks of release.

Netflix said it added 6.8 million subscribers around the world from July to September, below the seven million it had predicted.

It now has a total of 158 million subscribers.

The slowdown in growth comes as Netflix’s dominance in the streaming space faces its toughest challenge yet, with heavyweight rivals Disney and Apple set to launch their rival services in November.