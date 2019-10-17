Maya Jama opens up about dating after Stormzy split

Maya Jama has said she is not looking for a new romance after her split from Stormzy and is throwing herself into her work.

The TV presenter and the grime star ended their relationship this summer after more than four years together.

Jama, 25, told The Jonathan Ross Show: “I’m not on the hunt. I’m not on any apps, basically.

“No, I’m not prowling. I’m just living my life.”

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

On having bought her first house, Jama said: “It’s really exciting, I’m trying to make it into MTV Cribs… I want to get a pole from my bedroom down to my front room, that’s part of my plan.

“It’s really nice. Single life is good. I’m just working.”

Vossi Bop rapper Stormzy, 26, and Jama started dating in January 2015 after meeting in October 2014.

Advertising

They are thought to have split in August, with reports suggesting they wanted to focus on their careers.

Broadcaster Jama, who has hosted for MTV and Channel 4 and currently has a BBC Radio 1 programme on Fridays and Saturdays, also revealed she wants to be a businesswoman and an actress.

She said: “Before I started presenting I used to want to be an actress.

“They came to my school when I was 15 and they were scouting for Skins, and I got to the final one and it was out of me and this other girl out of all of these thousands of kids, and I was really convinced that I was going to get it – because I was from Bristol where the show was set.

Advertising

“I told everyone, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to see you again because I’m about to be really famous’, and I didn’t get it.

“After that, I said forget acting I’m going to do something that’s really easy like presenting.

“But now I want to venture out and try. I just got an acting agent and I’m watching films more intently and looking at the facial expressions!”

Jama appears on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside comedian Jack Whitehall, actor Aaron Paul, punk star Iggy Pop and singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

The Jonathan Ross Show is on Saturday October 19 at 10pm on ITV.