Mad Men star Christina Hendricks announces split from husband

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks has announced she has split from her husband of 10 years.

The actress, who played Joan Holloway in the critically acclaimed TV series, announced her separation from Geoffrey Arend with a joint statement on Instagram.

It read: “Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

“Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.

“We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend have announced they are splitting (PA)

Hendricks, 44, and actor Arend, 41, tied the knot in October 2009 after being introduced by her Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser.

Hendricks found global fame while starring opposite John Hamm in period drama Mad Men, set primarily in the 1960s at a fictional Madison Avenue advertising firm.

It is widely considered one of the greatest TV shows ever. In 2010, a poll of female readers taken by Esquire magazine named Hendricks the “sexiest woman in the world”.

Her film roles include Crooked House and Toy Story 4.