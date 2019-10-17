Harvey Proctor makes official complaint to BBC over Naga Munchetty interview

Harvey Proctor has officially complained about his interview with Naga Munchetty.

The BBC Breakfast presenter was exonerated when fresh complaints were made to the BBC following her tense interview with the former Conservative MP.

But Mr Proctor has now lodged a formal complaint to the corporation regarding Ms Munchetty and their October 5 conversation, which he cut short by saying: “I am sorry, I am not having this.”

Naga Munchetty spoke to Mr Proctor on October 5 (Ian West/PA)

A response from the BBC regarding the the interview said: “We believe Naga Munchetty conducted the interview in a fair and understanding manner.”

Mr Proctor, 72, has now contacted the BBC himself regarding the on-air exchange, which took place via video link.

He had appeared on the morning show to discuss the impact the disgraced Operation Midland had on his life, following false claims of a VIP paedophile ring.

Former Tory MP Mr Proctor cut short the interview after saying he was being prevented from speaking.

While the former MP levelled accusations against the Met and its commissioner Cressida Dick, Munchetty had attempted to speak over him to read a statement from the force.

“By talking across me you’re not really doing what the BBC should do, and that is to give a right to comment,” Mr Proctor said during the exchange.

Munchetty replied: “Please let me talk and I will let you talk, this is how this works.”

Mr Proctor voiced further criticism of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the BBC’s coverage of the botched police investigation that was based on false claims by Carl Beech.

Former Tory MP Harvey Proctor has complained to the BBC (Danny Lawson/PA)

He added that the BBC was “very sensitive about any criticism whatsoever that may come your way”.

The pair continued to talk over each other before Mr Proctor abruptly removed his earpiece and ended the conversation saying: “I am sorry, I am not having this.”

Munchetty observed that: “I think what is very clear there is the impact that this investigation has had on his life as he said at the very beginning.”

Complaints were made against Munchetty over the interview but the BBC complaints response said that “Mr Proctor was given plenty of time to make his points” and “when Naga interrupted it was to keep the interview on track but this was done politely and professionally”.

Prior to the interview Ms Munchetty had recently been at the centre of a media storm over her reprimand for comments made about US President Donald Trump.

This rebuke was reversed following public outcry over her censure for branding Mr Trump’s call for rivals to “go home” to their own countries “embedded in racism”.

The BBC has been contacted for comment on Mr Proctor’s complaint.