Dianne Buswell to return for Professionals tour after early Strictly exit

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell and Luba Mushtuk will return for next year’s The Professionals tour following their early exits from the current series.

Buswell, who made it to last year’s final with Joe Sugg, made a shock exit from the show at the weekend along with celebrity partner Dev Griffin, becoming the third to leave the series.

In her first Strictly stint with a partner, Mushtuk was the first casualty of the series with former rower James Cracknell.

They are among the 10 Strictly dancers who will take the programme’s glitz and glamour to venues across the UK in May and June. The line-up also includes Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Karen Hauer and Neil Jones.

The dancers taking part in this year’s The Professionals tour (BBC)

Fan favourite and former Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez, who does not have a celebrity partner this series, will return for the tour, which will see Strictly’s professionals perform for audiences in what is billed as an “explosion of electrifying dance”.

The team is completed by Nadiya Bychkova, Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima.

Kevin Clifton, Amy Dowden, AJ Pritchard, Aljaz Skorjanec, Janette Manrara and Giovanni Pernice are among the Strictly dancers who will be absent from the tour.

The Professionals tour takes place months after the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, which kicks off in January and includes some of the celebrities from this year’s series.

The tour will open at The Lowry in Salford on May 7, before travelling to London, Nottingham, Blackpool, Liverpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Hull, Newcastle, Cardiff, Plymouth, Brighton, Bournemouth and Glasgow, before ending at the Edinburgh Playhouse on June 4.