Chris Evans’ jet auction raises £400k for Barbara Windsor’s dementia charity

Chris Evans will be joined by 50 “big-hearted listeners” when he jets out to Amsterdam to run a marathon for Dementia Revolution, the charity set up by Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband.

The Virgin Radio host, 53, raised more than £400,000 through a live auction on his show, with winners securing a seat on his private plane to the TCS Amsterdam Marathon this Sunday.

He will be joined by members of the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show team as well as sports reporter Vassos Alexander, his wife Natasha Shishmanian and his personal assistant, known on the show at The Frothy Coffee Man.

Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell (Ian West/PA)

Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell and her friend Tanya Franks will run the Mizuno Half Marathon on the same day.

The 82-year-old, who played pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Mr Mitchell, who married the actress in 2000, was joined by Evans and a slew of EastEnders stars to run the London Marathon earlier this year for Dementia Revolution, a partnership between the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The effort has so far raised £4 million.

Tanya Franks will run a half marathon (Ian West/PA)

Evans said: “We booked the plane, waited for the bids and the big-hearted listeners stepped up to the plate.

“It seemed, in no more than an instance, they pledged over £400k by which we were totally gobsmacked.

“We couldn’t be more grateful. We cannot wait to meet them. Bring on the Amsterdam-busters!”

Mr Mitchell said: “I want to say a massive thank you to Chris Evans and all the victorious bidders for standing with Dementia Revolution.

“What an incredible amount they have raised to help fund life-changing research and help people like Barbara.

Dame Barbara Windsor meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Simon Dawson/PA)

“Without Chris and each of the 50 bidders we would not have reached the milestone £4 million to make the Dementia Revolution the most successful Charity of the Year ever for Virgin Money London Marathon.

“Running the marathon this year was no easy feat but seeing the difference our money makes made every mile I ran worth it.

“I’m sure that everyone who takes part in Amsterdam Marathon for the Dementia Revolution will walk away with the same sense of pride, knowing that their efforts have helped to shine a light on dementia and will truly make a difference.”

Dame Barbara recently delivered a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, pleading for better care for fellow sufferers.

The TCS Amsterdam Marathon takes place on Sunday October 20.