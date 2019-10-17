Menu

Alex Scott: I won’t dance for the judges

The former Arsenal player has a new plan.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones

Alex Scott has said she will dance for fans and not the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

The footballer was spared on Sunday as Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell were sent home.

Scott and partner Neil Jones will remain in the competition, but not focus on comments from the judges.

Speaking on Strictly: It Takes Two, Scott revealed she would be performing for fans in future.

She said of the panel: “Every week I listen to everything they say. And every week in the train room I’m like ‘they said this, and I need to improve on this’.

“This week the public saved me, and that’s who I need to dance for.

“ I need to say thank you to them

“This dance this weekend is all about saying thank you to all the people who kept me in.”

Despite being saved at the same moment, Scott said he was saddened to see her “dark horse” Griffin leave the show.

