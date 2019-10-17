Alex Scott: I won’t dance for the judges

Alex Scott has said she will dance for fans and not the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

The footballer was spared on Sunday as Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell were sent home.

"I'm gutted that it's ended now, but thank you so much for being the best." It's the end of the road for Dev and Dianne, but in such a short space of time Team Red Devils have really made their mark on #Strictly. pic.twitter.com/1GTDsvDGzm — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 13, 2019

Scott and partner Neil Jones will remain in the competition, but not focus on comments from the judges.

Speaking on Strictly: It Takes Two, Scott revealed she would be performing for fans in future.

She said of the panel: “Every week I listen to everything they say. And every week in the train room I’m like ‘they said this, and I need to improve on this’.

“This week the public saved me, and that’s who I need to dance for.

Advertising

“ I need to say thank you to them

“This dance this weekend is all about saying thank you to all the people who kept me in.”

Despite being saved at the same moment, Scott said he was saddened to see her “dark horse” Griffin leave the show.