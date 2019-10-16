Why Ant and Dec cuddled adorable puppies named after them

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have bonded with “adorable” puppies as part of a campaign for guide dogs.

The TV presenters cuddled two young guides-in-training who were named after the celebrity duo.

A yellow Labrador named Ant and a golden retriever dubbed Dec were handed to the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stars.

Ant and Dec with the puppies named after them (Christopher Ison/Guide Dogs/PA)

The pair were tasked with playing with the puppies as part of the Pups To Partnerships appeal for the Guide Dogs charity.

McPartlin said: “We’re so proud to be part of the Pups To Partnerships campaign.

“Not only do we get to meet these adorable puppies, but we also get to hear about the great work that Guide Dogs does.”

Donnelly added: “These puppies will go on to change lives and give two people living with sight loss the independence and freedom we take for granted.

“We can’t wait to see how these puppies progress.”

The Guide Dogs Pups To Partnerships appeal is taking place throughout October, with the aim of raising £420,000 to train puppies from birth to retirement.