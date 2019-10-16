Travelling trio: Ryan Thomas and his brothers land their own ITV series

Ryan Thomas has said he and his siblings are “incredibly excited but also incredibly nervous” as they embark on a trip to India to explore their roots.

The Manchester-born brothers – Ryan, Scott and Adam – will be joined by their father, Dougie, a musician who fronted 1970s band Dougie James and the Soul Train.

Their journey will be documented in a six-part ITV series which sees them travel to Mumbai and Goa.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are expecting their first child together (PA)

Ryan, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016, is engaged to Lucy Mecklenburgh and the couple are expecting their first child together.

He said: “We are all incredibly excited but also incredibly nervous. On the flip side we can’t wait to find out more about our roots but we are also a little worried as we’re heading into the unknown! I have no doubt it’s going to be a trip we’ll never forget.”

He won Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 after a dramatic series which saw Roxanne Pallett falsely accuse him of “punching” her while they were play-fighting.

Pallett later apologised saying she had gotten it “massively wrong”.

Adam, who has had roles in Waterloo Road and Emmerdale, said: “A few weeks away with my dad and brothers, this is going to be the best lads’ holiday ever! Get me on the plane!”

Scott, who is Adam’s twin, said: “This trip is going to be epic. Not only will we find out more about our Indian heritage but we’ll also get to spend some quality time altogether as a family.

“It’s something we have talked about doing for a long time and to get the chance to experience this beautiful country with my brothers and dad is no doubt going to provide some amazing memories that I’ll never forget.”