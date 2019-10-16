Stormzy’s #Merky Books to publish Malorie Blackman’s autobiography

Stormzy’s #Merky Books is to publish author Malorie Blackman’s upcoming autobiography.

The rapper launched his own publishing imprint, a collaboration with Penguin Random House, last year.

?️ SO excited to announce / let you know that we'll be publishing the autobiography of a true national hero… the one and only @malorieblackman OBE ? pic.twitter.com/YnaA47ScXD — #Merky Books (@MerkyBooks) October 16, 2019

It has now been announced that it will be publishing Blackman’s book in 2022.

She said: “I’m joining the #Merky Books family… yay!

“In 2022 they will be publishing my autobiography but it will be an autobiography with a difference.

“For aspiring writers, it will also contain all the writer’s tips and tricks I’ve learned over the years.”

Blackman is the author of the Noughts And Crosses books, which are set in an alternative 21st century Britain where black people rule over white people.

Stormzy is set to appear in a BBC television adaptation of the story.