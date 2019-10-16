Menu

Advertising

Stormzy’s #Merky Books to publish Malorie Blackman’s autobiography

Showbiz | Published:

The grime star set up his publishing imprint in 2018.

Stormzy

Stormzy’s #Merky Books is to publish author Malorie Blackman’s upcoming autobiography.

The rapper launched his own publishing imprint, a collaboration with Penguin Random House, last year.

It has now been announced that it will be publishing Blackman’s book in 2022.

She said: “I’m joining the #Merky Books family… yay!

“In 2022 they will be publishing my autobiography but it will be an autobiography with a difference.

“For aspiring writers, it will also contain all the writer’s tips and tricks I’ve learned over the years.”

Blackman is the author of the Noughts And Crosses books, which are set in an alternative 21st century Britain where black people rule over white people.

Stormzy is set to appear in a BBC television adaptation of the story.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News