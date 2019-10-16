Stormzy wins big at Q Awards as grime stars scoop top prizes

Grime was the big winner at this year’s Q Awards, with Stormzy and Kano each securing a prize at the star-studded annual event.

South London rapper Stormzy, who this summer headlined Glastonbury, was awarded the gong for Best Solo Act while Kano secured the Outstanding Contribution To Music award for pioneering the grime scene.

The 1975 were crowned Best Act In The World Today in the same year they headlined the Reading and Leeds festivals and won two gongs at the Brit Awards.

Kano during the Q Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Scottish chart-topper Lewis Capaldi took home the award for Best Track, for Someone You Loved, which scored seven consecutive weeks at number one.

Song Of The Decade went to pop star Lana Del Rey for Video Games, her melancholic break-out hit from 2011.

Rapper and Top Boy actress Little Simz took home the Best Vocal award while stadium rockers Foals were handed the Best Album gong for Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1).

Lewis Capaldi on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

A total of 18 awards were handed out at the ceremony at Camden’s Roundhouse on Wednesday.

The afternoon also saw singer-songwriter Nadine Shah become the first female artist to host the Q Awards.

Her third album Holiday Destination – a political record which contains songs about the refugee crisis – was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Nadine Shah hosted the event (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

The awards, in association with Absolute Radio, featured seven prizes voted for by the public, as well as merit awards bestowed by Q Magazine on the night.

Michael Kiwanuka, Dizzee Rascal, Anna Calvi, Madness and Christine And The Queens were also among those honoured.

And Biffy Clyro, Anne-Marie, Jarvis Cocker, Rose McGowan and Ella Eyre were among those presenting awards.