Sir Cliff Richard’s treat for fans to mark 60th anniversary of Travellin’ Light

Sir Cliff Richard is releasing a new album to mark 60 years since he and The Shadows topped the charts with Travellin’ Light.

The singer and his group hit number one in the UK with the track – the first single credited to Cliff Richard and The Shadows after they changed their name from The Drifters – on October 17, 1959.

Cliff Richard album (Cliff Richard)

The new album – entitled Cliff Richard And The Shadows: The Best Of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneers – is a 2CD collection which focuses, for the first time, solely on the singer’s output with The Shadows (or The Drifters for pre-October 59 releases).

All seven number one singles and a further 16 top 10 hits are included.

It comes after Sir Cliff revealed he was to embark on a nationwide tour to coincide with his 80th birthday.

The veteran entertainer will celebrate the milestone in October next year, with his first tour date taking place a month earlier.

Cliff Richard And The Shadows: The Best Of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneers is released on Rhino, on November 29.