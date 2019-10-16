Advertising
Q Awards winners 2019: Full list of winners
The music event took place at London’s Roundhouse venue on Wednesday.
Grime stars Stormzy and Kano were among the artists who triumphed at the annual Q Awards, while The 1975 continued a bumper season of wins.
Here is a full list of all the winners from the music awards ceremony:
Best Breakthrough Act – Pale Waves
Best Track – Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Best Album – Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)
Best Live Act Performance – Michael Kiwanuka – End Of The Road Festival
Best Solo Act – Stormzy
Best Act In The World Today – The 1975
Best Festival/Event– All Points East
Innovation In Sound – Dizzie Rascal
Classic Album – Tricky – Maxinquaye
Maverick – Edwyn Collins
Fender Play Award – Anna Calvi
Outstanding Contribution To Music – Kano
Classic Songwriter – Kevin Rowland
Inspiration – Madness
Icon – Christine And The Queens
Hero – Kim Gordon
Song Of The Decade – Lana Del Rey – Video Games
Best Vocal Performance – Little Simz
