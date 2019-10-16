Q Awards winners 2019: Full list of winners

Grime stars Stormzy and Kano were among the artists who triumphed at the annual Q Awards, while The 1975 continued a bumper season of wins.

Here is a full list of all the winners from the music awards ceremony:

Best Breakthrough Act – Pale Waves

Kano during the Q Awards 2019 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London. (Ian West/PA)

Best Track – Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Best Album – Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)

Best Live Act Performance – Michael Kiwanuka – End Of The Road Festival

The 1975 have enjoyed a year of award wins (Victoria Jones/PA)

Best Solo Act – Stormzy

Best Act In The World Today – The 1975

Best Festival/Event– All Points East

Christine & The Queens was named an icon at the awards (Ian West/PA)

Innovation In Sound – Dizzie Rascal

Classic Album – Tricky – Maxinquaye

Maverick – Edwyn Collins

Fender Play Award – Anna Calvi

Outstanding Contribution To Music – Kano

Classic Songwriter – Kevin Rowland

Inspiration – Madness

The band Madness during the Q Awards 2019, where they won an inspiration award. (Ian West/PA)

Icon – Christine And The Queens

Hero – Kim Gordon

Song Of The Decade – Lana Del Rey – Video Games

Best Vocal Performance – Little Simz