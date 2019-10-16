Miranda cast to reunite for celebratory 10-year anniversary show

Miranda Hart will return to screens later this year for a celebratory programme marking the 10th anniversary of her popular sitcom Miranda.

The comedy actress and writer will reunite with her former co-stars for the hour-long special, which will be filmed at The London Palladium and will be called Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration.

The programme will “feature treats and surprises” as the cast reminisce about the past decade of fun, friendship, romance, and what made audiences connect with Hart’s semi-autobiographical series.

Miranda Hart (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Viewers can also expect behind the scenes gossip, as well as “much silliness, dancing and enforced galloping”, a reference to Hart’s beloved hapless and socially awkward alter ego.

Hart said: “What happened with my sitcom and comedy alter ego over the last 10 years has been unexpected to say the least, so it’s very moving for me to have the chance to celebrate and thank my cast and the fans from The Palladium stage.

“We are hoping to put together a, what I call, such fun hour of television for them all.”

The Bafta-nominated comedy, which also starred Sarah Hadland, Tom Ellis, Patricia Hodge and Sally Phillips, ran for three series from 2009 until 2015 with two Christmas specials.

Advertising

The slapstick-filled programme was a hit with fans, who adored Hart’s inept but lovable joke shop owner and her relationships with her best friend Stevie (Hadland), her mother Penny (Hodge), and love interest Gary (Ellis).

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: “Miranda is one of the great British sitcoms, so to celebrate its 10th anniversary, this BBC One special promises an hour of pure unadulterated fun from the home of entertainment itself, The London Palladium.”

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration will air on BBC One later this year.