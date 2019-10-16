Me Too pioneer Rose McGowan believes in Donald Trump electoral success

Rose McGowan believes the impeachment of Donald trump will fail and he will win a second term.

The actress, who has been at the forefront of the Me Too movement which led to numerous accusation against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, has lamented the “tyranny” represented by the president.

McGowan believes the world is regressing when it comes to racism and sexism, and shared her view that Mr Trump will triumph in the next election.

Rose McGowan during the Q Awards 2019 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)

She spoke on the red carpet of the Q Awards in London, where she wore a figure-hugging, knitted cream dress, and said she felt sorry for the UK due to Brexit.

The former Charmed star told PA news agency: “I don’t think the impeachment will work, and I think he’s going win the second term, and there we are.

“I’m not saying I’m happy about it, I just think that’s probably what’s going to happen. They didn’t face up to that fact last time and I don’t know if they’ll ever be able to get him out of office. It’s a tyranny for the world right now.”

She added: “I think we’re slipping backwards in a way that shows the ugliness that needed to be dealt with – the racism, the sexism, this is very clear what it is.

Advertising

“And that way we can combat it, when it’s swept under the rug we can’t combat it, so you know, the sunny side of the street is that maybe in the long run it’s good for us, if we can just hold on and get through it.”

McGowan, who said she has an album coming out in the spring, also said she “feels bad for you guys… nobody knows what’s going to happen with Brexit, including myself”.

The actress, who has an album coming out in spring, is presenting an award at the event in London.

She said of her own work: “Lyrically, it’s very Blade Runner, I have one song that’s a total banger, and it’s really compulsive, the lyrics are to support rape victims.”

The Q Awards were held at the Roundhouse in London.