McLaren F1 make special upgrade to rickshaw for The One Show’s charity challenge

Formula One racing team McLaren has built a special rickshaw that allows blind riders to take part in The One Show’s annual fundraising effort for BBC Children In Need.

The bright yellow vehicle, which was designed and built by the team at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, features a guide-trike mechanism which allows the passenger to drive while the visually impaired rider pedals.

The racing outfit debuted its accessible bike, which features pictures of the charity’s mascot Pudsey Bear, during last year’s challenge.

Matt Baker will lead the group throughout the challenge (BBC/PA)

This year’s rickshaw challenge will see six young people cycle 400 miles from Holyhead in Wales to Elstree Studios near London between Friday November 8 and Friday November 15.

The One Show presenter Matt Baker said: “I can’t believe that in just a few weeks’ time we’ll be heading back on the road again for the ninth year of the Rickshaw Challenge.

“We have a truly inspirational team joining us on the road, and we’re looking forward to seeing all those friendly faces who will be cheering us on from the roadside, as we battle the elements and complete the 400-mile journey from Wales to Elstree.”

Kelsey and his guide dog Lacey (BBC/PA)

The team cycling the route includes Kelsey, 17, from Watford, who lost the sight in his left eye after suffering cancer as a child, and Thomas, also 17, from Swindon, who has cerebral palsy, autism and ADHD.

Since 2011, the challenge has raised over £25 million for BBC Children in Need.

This year The Hunter Foundation (THF) has pledged to give 40p for every £1 donated by the general public.

Sir Tom Hunter has pledged support (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scottish businessman and co-founder Sir Tom Hunter said: “Every year I watch the Rickshaw Challenge and I can’t help but be inspired by the wonderful young people on the road and all of the support that I see from people across the UK getting together to fundraise and donate to BBC Children in Need.

“This year I’m looking forward to watching the whole nation get behind the team again and help us to raise even more money for such a worthy cause.

“At The Hunter Foundation we aim to maximise the impact that our money has on children and young people across the UK who are facing disadvantage, and working with BBC Children in Need enables us to do this.

“That’s why this year for every £1 donated to the Rickshaw Challenge we will donate 40p and make your donation go even further.”

The team’s progress will be broadcast on The One Show throughout the week.