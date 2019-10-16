Leonard Cohen inducted into Radio 2 Folk Awards Hall of Fame

Leonard Cohen has been inducted into the Radio 2 Folk Awards Hall of Fame three years after his death.

The singer-songwriter – who died in November 2016 aged 82 – was given the posthumous honour at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Other artists honoured at the ceremony in Manchester included Dervish and Wizz Jones, who received Lifetime Achievement Awards, Brìghde Chaimbeul, who won best emerging act, and Seckou Keita, who was presented with musician of the year by Blue Peter’s Lindsey Russell.

Leonard Cohen is the newest member of the Radio 2 Folk Awards Hall of Fame! ⭐️ Following a fantastic ceremony at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, we can now reveal this year's winners…https://t.co/YhCPuQZ7gA pic.twitter.com/4xhAmEOw4K — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) October 16, 2019

Best original track went to I Burn But I Am Not Consumed, written by Karine Polwart and Steven Polwart, while the prize for best duo or group was awarded to Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita.

Best traditional track went to The Foggy Dew by Ye Vagabonds, best album was won by Hide And Hair by The Trials Of Cato, and Ríoghnach Connolly won folk singer of the year. Contemporary folk musician and singer Maddie Morris was presented with the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award.

Wizz Jones says: “I am so surprised to get this award so thanks a million to whoever suggested it!”

Lewis Carnie, head of Radio 2, said: “A huge congratulations to all of the winners at the Radio 2 Folk Awards tonight.

“I am delighted that at Radio 2, we can keep celebrating the very best of folk music every year, and we’re honoured to have witnessed such an array of sensational performances on stage this evening in Manchester.”

The Radio 2 Folk Awards will be available to listen to for 30 days after the live broadcast on BBC Sounds. Selected highlights can be heard the following week on BBC Radio 2’s The Folk Show with Mark Radcliffe (October 23, 9pm-10pm).