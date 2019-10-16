Joe Sugg opens up about dating Strictly star in the public eye

Joe Sugg has told how he and Dianne Buswell have had to work out what to share and what to keep private since falling for each other on Strictly.

The YouTube star and the professional dancer started dating after being paired up on the BBC show last year.

Asked if it was odd being in the public eye together, Sugg said: “Sort of, yeah.

“Because even though I do share a lot of my life online, we’ve become very good at knowing what we do share and what we don’t share.

“And I think it’s all about communicating that with your audience and letting them know, this is the sort of stuff we’re happy to be sharing, but there are times when we want to be private and do our own thing.

“So I think everything’s about balance, and we’ve got the right balance of that I think.”

Sugg’s star has been on the rise since his turn on the dancefloor, but he admitted he was initially “on the fence” about doing the show.

“I made the right decision, the best possible scenario has happened from it,” he said.

“Everything’s worked out really, really well and I think I’ve always wanted to perform, I’ve always wanted to entertain people, be it through any means possible, always been an entertainer.”

Sugg has a role in Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, which is in cinemas from October 18.