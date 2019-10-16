Jarvis Cocker makes Extinction Rebellion statement at Q Awards

Jarvis Cocker showed his support for Extinction Rebellion as he arrived at the Q Awards.

The Pulp rocker was among the many stars at the annual awards ceremony at London’s Roundhouse, and he used his time on the red carpet to make a statement for the climate change group, who are currently staging protests in London.

Cocker arrived alongside musician Jason Buckle with a banner that read “No music on a dead planet”, and leaflets from Extinction Rebellion attached to their clothes.

Edwin Congreave, Walter Gervers, Yannis Philippakis and Jack Bevan of the bands Foals during the Q Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Rock group Foals, who brandished the same banner at the Mercury Prize last month, told of their support for the activists as they arrived at the Q Awards.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis said that people should embrace the inconvenience caused by Extinction Rebellion.

He said the band does not explicitly use sloganeering lyrics, but that he does support the movement to raise awareness about environmental issues.

(Left-right) Nadine Shah, Rose McGowan and Anne-Marie at the Q Awards (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Philippakis told PA news agency: “I think obviously (the protesting) causes huge inconvenience to people but I think by causing that inconvenience it allows and promotes the messages that need to be gotten across to come to the forefront of consciousness.

“I think people have been aware about climate issues of all types for a long time but they remain in the middle of the newspaper, something you can bat away.

“And the thing Extinction Rebellion are doing is they’re then bringing it into people’s faces and they’re making it uncomfortable so we have to confront the problems that are there.”

Lewis Capaldi during the Q Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Anne-Marie, Christine and the Queens, Lewis Capaldi, Rose McGowan, Nadine Shah, Dizzee Rascal, Ella Eyre and Little Simz were among the other stars at the awards.

Singer-songwriter Anne-Marie turned heads in a slick black suit, while US actress McGowan opted for an eye-catching ensemble of a semi-sheer knitted cream dress.

Music star Shah, the event’s host, sported a powerful bright pink suit on the red carpet before the event.