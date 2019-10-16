Heidi Klum gives fans first peek at Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has given fans a sneak peek at her Halloween costume, saying it would take her 10 hours to be transformed this year.

The supermodel is known for her elaborate costumes and on previous Halloweens has donned prosthetics and make-up to play Jessica Rabbit, an elderly woman, the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video and Princess Fiona from Shrek.

She has now teased her latest idea, sharing a video on Instagram of a man working on a sculpture.

Klum wrote: “Michelangelo… oops!… I mean, Mike Marino hard at work sculpting my Halloween costume.

“I am so excited for all of you to see his artistry in action!”

She invited fans to “join us to see my costume unfold on Halloween starting at 10AM in the front window of the @amazon Store at 7 W 34th St in Manhattan”.

“The @prorenfx team will spend 10 hours transforming me into (it’s a secret),” she added.