Zoe Kravitz reacts to Catwoman casting in upcoming Batman film

Zoe Kravitz appears to have confirmed her casting as Catwoman in an upcoming Batman film.

The 30-year-old actress is set to star opposite British actor Robert Pattinson, who will play the Dark Knight in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Kravitz was congratulated on bagging the coveted role by Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who is married to her mother Lisa Bonet.

He posted a picture of the pair together, saying he was “so proud” of Kravitz and that he is “so freaking stoked”.

“Your going to have so much fun,” he added. Appearing to confirm the news, Big Little Lies star Kravitz commented on the post.

She wrote: “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”

Earlier, Reeves appeared to confirm the reports by tweeting a gif of Kravitz. The brief clip shows her saying “Hello” into a phone.

Twilight star Pattinson is following on from Ben Affleck as Batman.

It is thought he will be playing a younger version of the Caped Crusader than Affleck in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

Kravitz follows in the footsteps of actresses like Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have previously portrayed Catwoman.

The Batman is slated for release in 2021.