National Lottery charity event draws the stars

Rick Astley was among the stars out in force for the 25th National Lottery Awards.

Actors, dancers and athletes walked the red carpet for the annual charity event at the BFI Southbank in London.

Hugh Bonneville attending the awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Astley made an appearance for the milestone 25th year of the awards.

Anneka Rice attended the event, which follows her recent exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were among the stars on the red carpet (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Stars of the ice Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were in attendance at the awards ceremony, hosted by Ore Oduba.

The event seeks to champion good causes chosen by the public that can benefit from lottery funding.

Anneka Rice also made an appearance (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville made an appearance at the awards.

He was joined by fellow actors Tameka Empson, Martin Kemp and Amy Bowden.

Ore and Portia Oduba at the awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Singers Una Healy and Duncan James graced the red carpet, along with cycling star Sir Chris Hoy.

Good causes set to benefit will be announced next month.