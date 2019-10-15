Kelvin Fletcher was ‘petrified’ during his sultry Strictly rumba

Kelvin Fletcher has revealed he was the most nervous he has been for a dance during his sultry rumba.

The soap star and partner Oti Mabuse stunned Strictly Come Dancing judges, with Craig Revel Horwood branding the seductive dance “filth”.

Fletcher and Mabuse earned a score of 36 for their most recent dance, but the Emmerdale star has said he was terrified on the night.

Speaking on Strictly: It Takes Two, he said: “I didn’t expect to get those comments. That’s the most nervous I’ve been in the show.

“Normally when the music starts your nerves kind of disappear, and they didn’t. Throughout the dance I was petrified.

“It was a really weird kind of energy that I had.”

You’re such an angel ? https://t.co/vUYAwudiue — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) October 13, 2019

He added: “Nobody wants to go home. I’m having such a good time.”

head judge Shirley Ballas had to fan herself following the recent rumba, saying: “A very masculine man with scintillating leg action.

“You just sent my temperature through the roof.”

Mabuse has revealed that she will next dance the cha cha with Fletcher, and has promised more hip action.