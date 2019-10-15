Fan-favourite eliminated from Bake Off in shock quarter-final exit

Durham student Henry has been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off quarter-final in a shock exit.

Only last week the 20-year-old was named star baker, and secured the coveted “Hollywood handshake”, after delivering a lime and lemon showstopper.

Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 programme saw the five remaining bakers battle sweltering temperatures in the Bake Off tent during a summer heatwave.

Durham student Henry (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Shop assistant Steph, 28, from Chester, was named star baker for the fourth time this series.

Henry managed to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the signature challenge with his crab, tomato and new potato tarte tatin topped with crab salad.

But the technical challenge saw him flounder, with an under-flavoured Moroccan pie collapsing under its own weight.

And in the showstopper challenge, Hollywood labelled Henry’s sweet and savoury pies “bone dry”, while Leith described his soggy pastry as “maddening”.

Henry became a fan-favourite for his habit of wearing a shirt and tie each week, even at the height of the British summer.

The Great British Bake Off presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

After being booted from the show, he said: “In my last episode there was a heatwave in the tent – the lovely people in the crew gave us icy tea towels to wrap round our necks – but I was determined to keep my tie on.

“I wore a shirt and tie early on in the series, basically because I didn’t have many clean T-shirts, and I’m not entirely sure why I carried it on.

“But I felt it was a bit of a good luck charm and I didn’t want to break it.”

Having proved himself in the Bake Off tent, Henry said he aims to pursue a career in journalism after he graduates from Durham University.

The cast of Bake Off in the tent (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

He said: “I have two more years left at Durham University studying English, and having interned and written with various publications over the summer. The world of journalism and media is one that really speaks to me.

“I am still baking at uni, and thankfully me and my four housemates managed to bag a flat in Durham with a lovely kitchen that overlooks the river and, crucially, has a dishwasher.

“I absolutely love my course, and still sing in the college choirs, but I’ve made sure to set aside a time on the weekends to get a bit of baking in.

“My wonderful housemates are the best critics I have.”

Henry will join Jo Brand on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Friday October 18 on Channel 4 at 8pm.