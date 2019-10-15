Emma Rice ‘proud and utterly thrilled’ about forthcoming theatre honour

Emma Rice is to be presented with the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre prize at this year’s UK Theatre Awards.

The 52-year-old, who was previously artistic director at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre, is being recognised for her “unique, innovative and socially relevant work” as well as her “significant influence on the contemporary theatre landscape”.

She said: “Oh my! I am proud, excited and utterly thrilled to be receiving the Outstanding Contribution Award at the UK Theatre Awards.

“This award is particularly meaningful to me as it not only recognises the body of work I have made over the years, but also the community of artists that I have made it with – a treasured community that remains loyal and inspirational to this day, as Wise Children goes from strength to strength.

“I started my career in the South West, found my directorial voice in Cornwall, and have toured the country finding friends and ideas wherever I went.

“Regional theatre is the pumping blood of British theatre and has given me a real and creative home to invest in, flourish in and return to. I am truly lucky and so grateful”.

She will be presented with the award by designer Vicki Mortimer during a ceremony at London’s Guildhall on October 27.

Rice left her tenure at the Shakespeare’s Globe at the end of the 2017/2018 winter season.

During her time there, her use of artificial light and sound and her approach to Shakespeare was not without controversy in the theatre world.

Productions she has helmed include The Wild Bride and The Red Shoes, as well as Romantics Anonymous and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Shakespeare’s Globe.

Rice has launched her own theatre company, named Wise Children, and among her most recent productions is a touring adaptation of Angela Carter’s novel of the same name.