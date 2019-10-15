Caroline Flack opens up about her mental health struggles

Carolie Flack has said “being a burden” was her “biggest fear” as she opened up about her recent mental health struggles.

The Love Island host told her 2.3 million followers on Instagram that she had recently been experiencing “anxiety and (the) pressure of life”.

The 39-year-old said in the post that she had meant to write something on World Mental Health Day on October 10 but that she had been “knee deep in work”.

She said: “I wanted to write something about mental health day last week but I was knee deep in work. And some days it’s hard to write your feelings of your not in the right place.

“The last few weeks I’ve been in a really weird place … I find it hard to talk about it … I guess it’s anxiety and pressure of life … and when I actually reached out to someone they said I was draining.

“I feel like this is why some people keep their emotions to themselves.

“I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear…

“I’m lucky to be able to pick myself up when things feel shit.

“But what happens if someone can’t. Be nice to people. You never know what’s going on. Ever.”

Flack has previously urged her fans to be more vocal about their mental health struggles.

She also recently revealed that she has regular hypnotherapy sessions to deal with her anxiety, which worsens when she has too much free time.