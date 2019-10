Ant and Dec unveil plans for street racing cars show on BBC Two

Ant and Dec will take viewers on a trip into the hidden world of souped-up street racing for a new programme inspired by their life-long fascination with the world of car-modifiers.

The TV presenting duo are behind the new programme on BBC Two, which will see two teams challenged to convert second-hand cars into high-powered racing machines.

On Street Car Showdown competitors will have just 10 days and a tight budget before they compete to become champions.

The idea of the show was conceived by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who are creative consultants, with a non-broadcast pilot currently in production.

The Saturday Night Takeaway duo said: “We have been fascinated with this world since we were teenagers in the North East and experienced car modders meeting up on Roker seafront in Sunderland to show off their creations.

“We came up with the format to shine a light onto the untapped world of car fanatics and highlight their passion, talent and creativity.

Ant and Dec at the NTAs in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

“We are great admirers of the team at Studio Lambert and are thrilled to be partnering with them on this project.”

Street Car Showdown is a joint production between the TV star duo’s Mitre Television and Race Across The World producer Studio Lambert.

Studio Lambert chief executive Stephen Lambert said: “We were delighted when Mitre asked us to work with them on developing Ant and Dec’s fun, adrenalin-filled idea and producing it with them.”