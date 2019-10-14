Zoe Kravitz set to play Catwoman in new Batman film

Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in the new Batman movie, according to US reports.

The Big Little Lies actress is set to star alongside Robert Pattinson, who is playing the Caped Crusader.

Director Matt Reeves appeared to confirm the reports by tweeting a gif of Kravitz.

The brief clip shows her saying “Hello” into a phone.

Twilight star Pattinson is following on from Ben Affleck as Batman.

It is thought he will be playing a younger version of the crimefighter than Affleck in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

Kravitz, 30, follows in the footsteps of actresses like Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have previously portrayed Catwoman.

The Batman is slated for release in 2021.