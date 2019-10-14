Women of the Year: Theresa May and Cressida Dick among guests at annual event

Theresa May made a rare public appearance at the Women of the Year awards lunch in London on Monday.

The former prime minister sat at the same table as Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and ITV newsreader Julie Etchingham, president of the annual event.

Theresa May (Ian West/PA)

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan also made an appearance at the event at the capital’s Royal Lancaster London hotel, although like Mrs May and Ms Dick she did not stop to speak to the press.

Cressida Dick (Ian West/PA)

The event, hosted this year by former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, shines a light on women who have all achieved something of significance, and attendees included Lorraine Kelly and ex-Strictly judge Arlene Phillips.

Mel Giedroyc (Ian West/PA)

Others guests included veteran actress Zoe Wanamaker and comedian Aisling Bea.

Zoe Wanamaker (Ian West/PA)

Winners included British-Syrian medical advocate Dr Rola Hallam, who worked in hospitals in Aleppo during the Syrian conflict, and the Hygiene Bank founder Lizzy Hall.

Lorraine Kelly (Ian West/PA)

Each year a council elects 450 women to attend the annual lunch, handpicked for their achievements and contribution to society.

Recent winners include anti-female genital mutilation campaigner Fahma Mohamed, Irish children’s rights activist Christina Noble and Zimbabwean lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.