Professor Green ready to ‘humour the idea’ of children

Showbiz | Published:

The star tries looking after children in My Famous Babysitter.

Professor Green

Professor Green has revealed he is hoping to be a dad some day, and that his own childhood struggles will help him parent his own children.

The music star, 35, is one of a group of celebrities who have signed up for the show My Famous Babysitter, which sees stars taking parental responsibility for a family of at least three children.

Asked whether babies are part of his own plan, Green said: “Yeah, I’d love to.

“Now at the point I’m at in my life, yes children is something that definitely I would like to do in my life.

“Children are something that I would humour the idea of. Well, I think start with a child. Just the one, see how you do, see how it comes out!”

Professor Green on stage
Professor Green (Matt Crossick/PA)

Green was raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother, and lost his father to suicide.

Discussing whether his own childhood had an impact on the way he views family, he said: “There’s a lot of baggage that I carried from what I experienced growing up, and I’ve never want to pass that on to a child should I have one.

“So I spent a lot of time working on myself, there are things that I have earned that took me a long time to put into practice, but I can see in myself now that those things are being put into practice.

“So I feel like I’m in a place where if I were to have a child I wouldn’t be burdening that child with all the things that I was burdened with growing up.”

My Famous Babysitter launches on October 21 on W.

