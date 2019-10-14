Nick Hewer: I’d rather eat my own leg than do I’m A Celebrity

Nick Hewer has revealed he has turned down Strictly and I’m A Celebrity, as he would “rather eat my own leg”.

The Countdown presenter, 75, was an adviser on reality show The Apprentice for several years but does not see himself trying the dancefloor or the jungle.

He told Radio Times magazine: “Strictly came after me this year.

“A charming woman asked me to a meeting and I said, ‘No, you’ll beguile me. And if I did the show, we would both be disappointed.’

“I’m A Celebrity… asked me, too.

“I’d rather eat my own leg.”

Karren Brady, Lord Sugar and Nick Hewer (Jim Marks/BBC)

Hewer said he still watches The Apprentice, which he left in 2014, but thinks these days the personalities are “more extreme” as everyone is after fame now.

He said: “It’s still wonderful, although sometimes it’s difficult for me because I was so immersed in it and I can sort of see the way it’s going.

“Not that I ever know who Lord Sugar’s going to fire in the boardroom. I never did, even when I was on it.”

Discussing how the show has changed since his time, he said: “Today everybody wants to be famous, so the big personalities are more extreme.

“That’s not to say they’re not talented, so I’m not going to pour scorn on them.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.