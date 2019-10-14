Jay And Silent Bob stars receive one of Hollywood’s oldest honours

The stars of the Jay And Silent Bob films have received one of Hollywood’s oldest honours.

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith – who have played the characters in cult movies including Clerks, Mallrats and Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back – placed their hand and footprints in cement outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre.

The tradition dates back to 1928 and previous honourees include Hollywood giants Quentin Tarantino, Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda.

During Monday’s ceremony, an emotional Smith took to the stage clutching an urn containing his late father’s ashes, crediting a childhood family trip to the Chinese Theatre with fuelling his love of film.

He paid a passionate tribute to Hollywood, describing it as a “magical town”.

Smith, who will reprise the role of Silent Bob in the upcoming sequel Jay And Silent Bob Reboot, said: “If you look at this world and you’re remotely like ‘I love the movie business’, come join us. Hollywood is a magical place.

“It sounds ridiculous to say but it really is. In many ways it’s a great equaliser, bringing all sorts of diversity together in the pursuit of the dream, of telling the story, of capturing an imagination, of making people forget for one day, for one moment, their troubles, or that one day they’re going to die.”

Smith, 49, added: “It’s a great business and Hollywood is a great town, a magical town.

“When I was a kid I believed that and I’ve lived here for 20 years and I still believe that.”

Kevin Smith (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Mewes, who plays Jay, paid tribute to his long-time friend and collaborator, thanking him for helping him through struggles with drug addiction.

He said: “I owe everything to Kevin, the movies and just being around. Because he was always there to help me out and support me.”

Mewes, 45, added: “This is such a big deal and is surreal to me.”

Batman star Ben Affleck, who starred in Smith’s early films, introduced the honourees to the stage and said he owed his career to the film-maker.

Affleck revealed Smith was among the first people to read his script for Good Will Hunting, the 1997 Oscar-winning drama starring himself, Matt Damon and Robin Williams.

Affleck said: “He was very encouraging to the idea that some guy with no connections, no money and in my case no education to speak of, could actually get a movie made and have something to say and make a contribution.”

Affleck said his main regret from the 1997 Oscars – a night he won his first Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting – was not thanking Smith in his acceptance speech.

He made amends during Monday’s handprint ceremony, saying the film would not have been made without Smith.