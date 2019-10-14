Bernardine Evaristo hopes she is not last woman of colour to win Booker Prize

Booker Prize-winner Bernardine Evaristo has said she hopes her honour of being the first woman of colour to win the award does not last long.

The writer was jointly awarded the prestigious literary award for her novel Girl, Woman, Other.

She shared the £50,000 with Margaret Atwood after judges rebelled against Booker rules and selected two winners.

Speaking on stage after sharing a hug with her fellow prize-winner, Evaristo said: “I’m the first black woman to win this prize.

“I hope that honour doesn’t last too long.”

She added on her fellow winner: “It’s so incredible to share this with Margaret Atwood.”

Atwood joked that she was happy to share the limelight, as she wanted to steer clear of attention.

She said of her Canadian character: “We don’t do famous.”

Atwood and Evaristo shared a hug before making their way to the stage at the Guildhall in London, where their win was announced.