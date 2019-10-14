Menu

Advertising

Bernardine Evaristo hopes she is not last woman of colour to win Booker Prize

Showbiz | Published:

She shared a stage with Margaret Atwood to collect the award.

The 2019 Booker Prize Longlist announced

Booker Prize-winner Bernardine Evaristo has said she hopes her honour of being the first woman of colour to win the award does not last long.

The writer was jointly awarded the prestigious literary award for her novel Girl, Woman, Other.

She shared the £50,000 with Margaret Atwood after judges rebelled against Booker rules and selected two winners.

Speaking on stage after sharing a hug with her fellow prize-winner, Evaristo said: “I’m the first black woman to win this prize.

“I hope that honour doesn’t last too long.”

She added on her fellow winner: “It’s so incredible to share this with Margaret Atwood.”

Atwood joked that she was happy to share the limelight, as she wanted to steer clear of attention.

She said of her Canadian character: “We don’t do famous.”

Atwood and Evaristo shared a hug before making their way to the stage at the Guildhall in London, where their win was announced.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News