Towie’s Chloe Lewis welcomes first child

Showbiz | Published:

The star posted a picture of the baby’s feet on Instagram.

Chloe Lewis

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Lewis has given birth to a baby boy.

The TV personality and her partner Danny Flasher welcomed their new arrival this week.

Posting a picture of the baby’s feet on Instagram, Lewis wrote: “Earlier this week our baby boy arrived.

“We are completely besotted & so so in LOVE.”

Earlier this year, Lewis revealed she had been carrying twins, but that one of the babies died in the womb.

She told OK! magazine she had not known she was carrying two babies when she miscarried one at eight weeks.

Lewis joined Towie for series 14 in 2015 and made her final appearance last year.

