Strictly Come Dancing shock exit leaves celebrity ‘gutted’

Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin has said he is “absolutely gutted” after making a shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Former England footballer Alex Scott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Paralympian Will Bayley had been the bookies’ favourites to leave the BBC One show.

But Griffin, 34, partnered with Dianne Buswell, 30, became the third celebrity to go.

The pair faced a dance-off with Viscountess Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, after judges’ scores were combined with viewers’ votes.

All the judges – Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse – opted to save the viscountess.

Diane Buswell and Dev Griffin (Guy Levy/BBC)

Griffin said: “I am absolutely gutted, but learning how to dance, hanging out with Dianne and the other pros and celebs… I’ve absolutely loved it.”

Australian dancer Buswell said she was “sad” Griffin will not be able to demonstrate more of his “talent”.

And she said: “His work ethic is insane. I see him everywhere practising and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

Griffin and Buswell performed a Cha Cha Cha at the weekend.

Viscountess Weymouth and Skorjanec performed a jive which, after the dance-off, judges said was “stronger, cleaner and focused”.

Celebrities James Cracknell and Anneka Rice have already exited this year’s series.

The remaining 12 couples will take to the dancefloor next week.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two airs on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two.