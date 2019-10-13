Advertising
Olivia Colman admits husband stole loo roll from Buckingham Palace
The actress was at the palace for a charity event.
Olivia Colman has revealed her husband swiped a toilet toll from Buckingham Palace so they would have a royal souvenir.
The Oscar-winning actress – who is playing the Queen in the upcoming third season of Netflix drama The Crown – visited the palace for a charity event.
She told The Sunday Times Culture: “My husband stole some loo roll just to say we got it from Buckingham Palace.”
Colman said she has become “completely obsessed with the Queen” since landing her new role, and is now a “leftie monarchist” rather than a republican.
Discussing how the monarch might relax when she is not in the public eye, she said: “We know she loves to escape to the Highlands.
“She probably goes crazy up there — she must release in some way, running around naked, screaming and pulling her hair out.”
