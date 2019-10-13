Menu

Jane Seymour: Producers said I looked too young for screen role

Showbiz | Published:

The actress said she feels 20-years-old.

Jane Seymour

Screen star Jane Seymour had to convince producers she can be “old and gnarly” for a role.

The ex-Bond actress, 68, was told she looks “too young” by screen bosses, who had seen her pictures on Instagram.

But Seymour added: “I’ll take all my make-up off and they’ll see I can do ‘old’ quite well!”

She told Hello! magazine: “My intention is to age as gracefully as I can…

Jane Seymour in Hello! magazine
Jane Seymour in Hello! magazine (Trevor Leighton/Hello!)

“Inside, I’m 20 years old. I was way too serious when I was that age. I’ve found my 20-year-old alter ego, it just happens to be in this body. But that’s okay. I’m having fun and I love it.”

Seymour does pilates, walking and light weightlifting to keep fit.

“I try to stay away from sugar and fried food. I very rarely eat meat,” she said.

“I eat what I grow in my garden. Fresh fruits and vegetables are my favourite thing in the world.”

Hello! magazine cover
Hello! magazine cover (Hello!)

A “naughty night” entails “a handful of pistachios, two pieces of very dark chocolate and a glass of wine.”

The star, who has been married four times, will not be tying-the-knot with her “wonderful” partner, British film director David Green.

“At the moment I don’t see any reason to get married again. I’ve been there, done that. And I’m very happy,” she told the magazine.

The full interview is in Hello! magazine.

