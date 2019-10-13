Children help Alec Baldwin and wife reveal gender of fifth baby

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria enlisted their four children to help them reveal they are having another baby girl.

The couple announced last month that they were expecting a baby, six months after suffering a miscarriage.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the pair presented their brood with baby dolls wrapped in blankets.

Their oldest child, six-year-old Carmen, unwrapped her doll first and it was dressed in a pink outfit.

“It’s a girl!” she said, as her siblings – Romeo, 17 months, Leonardo, three, and Rafael, four – peeled the blankets off their dolls.

“Our little reveal. We are so excited!” Hilaria captioned the post.

The couple revealed in April that Hilaria had suffered a miscarriage.

Advertising

Alongside a picture of her and Alec with their children, she said: “There was no heartbeat today at my scan… so it’s over… but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here.

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”

Alec also has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.