Anna Paquin dazzles on The Irishman red carpet

Anna Paquin exuded sophistication as she arrived at the premiere of her film The Irishman in classic black.

The actress, 37, looked elegant in the floor-length dress and simple jewellery, with her hair pulled back off her face.

Anna Paquin (Ian West/PA)

The actress wore a delicate chain hanging down from the back of her neck, highlighting the dress’s low back.

The glitzy event was both the premiere of the crime movie and the closing gala of the London Film Festival.

Paquin was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars, including Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, as well as director Martin Scorsese.

Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro (Ian West/PA)

The screening was attended by many stars, with Hugh Grant and David Walliams among those spotted on the carpet.

Advertising

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant (Ian West/PA)

David Walliams and Jimmy Carr (Ian West/PA)

Andrea Riseborough turned heads in a show-stopping silver dress, that featured filmy grey panels in the skirt.

Andrea Riseborough (Ian West/PA)

The Irishman is released in the UK in November.