The X Factor: Celebrity: What did the viewers think?

Simon Cowell’s new X Factor spin-off sparked a mixed response from viewers.

The X Factor: Celebrity made its debut on Saturday night, with Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger as judges.

Journalist Martin Bashir, Love Island’s Wes Nelson and rugby player Ben Foden were among those taking part in the ITV show.

Love how the contestants are just as confused as to who everyone is as we are ? #XFactorCelebrity pic.twitter.com/KJOm9kvejJ — Ashley Spink (@AshleySpink) October 12, 2019



It's so bad I just cant stop watching it #XFactorCelebrity pic.twitter.com/zPIBf7iZIs — Scott Hopper (@Scotthopper1) October 12, 2019

But @mariakbyrne wrote: “My new favourite show”.

This the most random bunch of “celebrities” I have EVER seen. How on earth did they come up with this line up?! #XFactorCelebrity — Sam J (@Sammy_J_88) October 12, 2019



I cringed the whole way through but kinda liked it #XFactorCelebrity — Hatty Midge (@hattymij) October 12, 2019

Talk show host Ricki Lake, Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye, soap star Jonny Labey, actress Olivia Olson and former The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna are also taking part in the series.

Dermot O’Leary hosts the programme.