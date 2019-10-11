Dermot Kennedy is first Irish artist in 20 years to top charts with debut album

Dermot Kennedy has become the first Irish artist to score a number one with their debut album in almost 20 years – dethroning the Beatles in the process.

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating was the last to achieve the feat, topping the charts with his debut solo record Ronan in July 2000.

Kennedy’s Without Fear, which features the top 10 single Outnumbered, also toppled the Beatles’ Abbey Road which had returned to number one 50 years after its original release.

Dermot Kennedy performs at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kennedy, from Rathcoole in Co Dublin, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has bought my album, listened to my album and just supported me in general.

“I appreciate it so much.”

Kennedy, 27, has been releasing music online since 2015 following years of busking, and his debut album is having an impact on music fans following his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday.

The musician, who was on the BBC’s Sound of 2019 longlist, has won a legion of fans with his potent mix of folk and hip hop, and reputation for stirring live shows.

Sir Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Sir Ringo Starr and George Harrison of the Beatles (PA)

Elsewhere on the albums chart Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project rebounds from number six to three as the collection’s latest spin-off South Of The Border scales the singles chart.

On the singles chart Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I’s Dance Monkey scores a second week at number one, holding off a challenge from Travis Scott’s Highest in the Room.

Kennedy, meanwhile, scores his first UK top 10, as Outnumbered rises six slots to a new peak of number eight.