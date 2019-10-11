Actress Jane Fonda arrested after taking part in a climate change protest

Actress Jane Fonda has been arrested after taking part in climate change protests in Washington DC.

Fonda, who has a long history of activism, was filmed being handcuffed outside the US Capitol building on Friday before being led away to a police vehicle.

The 81-year-old Academy Award-winner was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding”, police said.

Jane Fonda has been arrested after taking part in climate change protests (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She was released hours later.

Eva Malecki, spokeswoman for the Capitol police, said: “Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the US Capitol.”

Fonda – whose best-known film roles include Klute, Coming Home and On Golden Pond – was protesting against climate change alongside a group called Oil Change International.

She said she would be part of the protests on her website on Thursday.

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda wrote.

She moved to Washington DC to be greater involved in the fight against climate change, she said.

Fonda is as famous for her activism as she is for her acting. In the 1960s, she was one of the main figures of the counterculture movement and staunchly opposed the Vietnam War.

She has been arrested several times throughout her career.