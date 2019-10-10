Kim Kardashian West shares pictures from her baptism in Armenia

Kim Kardashian West has shared pictures from her baptism in Armenia.

The reality TV star, who has Armenian heritage, travelled to the country with her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kardashian-West, 38, said she was baptised at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in the city of Vagharshapat and posted pictures from the ceremony to Instagram.

She wore a long-sleeved dress for the occasion and a headscarf draped over her hair.

North, six, wore an off-white outfit, also with a headscarf. Kardashian West captioned the pictures: “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptised along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church.”

Kardashian-West, who is married to the rapper Kanye West, added: “This church was built in 303 AD.”

West did not appear to be at the ceremony.

While Kardashian-West said her children were also baptised, it is unclear whether North was involved in the ceremony having previously been baptised in Jerusalem.

Her sister, Kourtney, also made the trip with her children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

They both had dinner with the Armenian president during their stay in the country. Their late father, the lawyer Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent.