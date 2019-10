Soul superstar Diana Ross will take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury next year in the Sunday afternoon Legends slot.

Here we look at some of the biggest stars to perform as the festival gears up for its 50th anniversary.

James Brown wowed the crowds in 2004 (Andy Butterton/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey entertained the big spenders in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)

It was a less dignified affair backstage, thanks to the festival’s trademark mud (Yui Mok/PA)

Neil Diamond entertained the masses in 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)

And it was Stevie Wonder’s turn in 2010 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Dolly Parton swapped working 9-5 for the Sunday afternoon slot in 2014… (Yui Mok/PA)

… and she drew a massive crowd (Yui Mok/PA)

Lionel Richie in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Festival cafe owners hoped to lure Richie fans (Yui Mok/PA)

Barry Gibb was Jive Talkin’ in 2017 (Ben Birchall/PA)

And Kylie Minogue took pride of place this summer (Yui Mok/PA)