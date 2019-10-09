Sheridan Smith narrates new Tracy Beaker book

Sheridan Smith has narrated an audiobook edition of one of author Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s stories.

The Gavin And Stacey star said it was “an honour” to record We Are the Beaker Girls.

The book is the sequel to 2018’s successful My Mum Tracy Beaker.

Smith said: “I love Jacqueline Wilson and read all of her books when I was growing up.

“It’s a real honour for me to be recording this audiobook, meeting Jacqueline in the studio, and a joy to be reunited with Tracy Beaker.”

Dame Jacqueline first wrote The Story Of Tracy Beaker to shine a light on what the experiences might be for children in care, and We Are the Beaker Girls sees one of the nation’s most-loved literary heroines come full-circle and consider fostering herself.

Jacqueline Wilson (Ian West/PA)

The author said: “I’m thrilled that Sheridan has recorded the audiobook.

“I’ve always thought her a brilliant actress and she’s certainly made a brilliant job of my book.”

The Tracy Beaker books have together sold more than 3.5 million copies.

Puffin and Penguin Random House Audio said the audiobook edition of We Are the Beaker Girls will be published alongside the hardback on October 17 in CD and digital download.

An extract is available to listen to here: https://soundcloud.com/penguin-books/we-are-the-beaker-girls-by-jacqueline-wilson-read-by-sheridan-smith/s-Kphv7